Five held in Neelankarai for smuggling marijuana

CHENNAI

26 June 2021 03:41 IST

Personnel from the Neelankarai police station on Friday arrested five persons, who had smuggled marijuana from Andhra Pradesh.

The team, led by sub-inspector Selvakumar, intercepted an autorickshaw and a motorcycle on Thursday night. They found and confiscated 12 kg of marijuana concealed in the vehicles. The police arrested R. Ramkumar, 31, of Tiruvottiyur, R. Saravanan, 22, and three others, and seized the vehicles.

Advertising

Advertising