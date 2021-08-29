Chennai

Five held for smuggling tobacco products from Bengaluru

Five persons, including two drivers of an omni bus, were arrested on Poonamallee High Road, near Nerkundram, on Saturday for smuggling banned tobacco products from Bengaluru.

Following credible information, the police mounted a surveillance and spotted a few persons loading parcels from an omni bus to a parcel van on Poonamallee High Road near Nerkundram. On searching both the vehicles, the police found banned tobacco products had been brought in parcels from Bengaluru.

The police arrested Bashruddin, 42, of Thiruvanmiyur; Franklin, 30, of Padi; Settu, 52, of Krishnagiri district; Irudhayaraj, 62, of Pallavaram; and Rajesh Kumar, 36, of Padi.

About 238 kg contraband, the bus and the van were confiscated from the arrested persons. Settu and Irudhayaj were the drivers.


