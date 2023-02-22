Five held for selling ganja, painkillers in Washermenpet and Choolaimedu

February 22, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

The police have arrested five drug peddlers in Washermenpet and Choolaimedu and recovered 4 kg of ganja and 750 painkiller tablets from them.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police personnel intensified its surveillance on East Cemetery Road and intercepted four suspicious persons. On searching them, the police recovered 500 g of ganja and 750 tapentadol and nitrazepam tablets. The police arrested Karthik alias ‘Karuvadu’ Karthik, 32, Sathish Kumar alias ‘Karuppu’ Sathish, 27, Sarathkumar alias ‘Kolaru’ Mani, 29, and Sanjay alias ‘Halwa’ Sanjay, 21, of Old Washermenpet. The accused have previous criminal cases against them.

Meanwhile, the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing arrested Yasher Arafat, 31, in Choolaimedu and recovered 3.5 kg of ganja from him.