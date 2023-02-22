HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five held for selling ganja, painkillers in Washermenpet and Choolaimedu

February 22, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested five drug peddlers in Washermenpet and Choolaimedu and recovered 4 kg of ganja and 750 painkiller tablets from them.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police personnel intensified its surveillance on East Cemetery Road and intercepted four suspicious persons. On searching them, the police recovered 500 g of ganja and 750 tapentadol and nitrazepam tablets. The police arrested Karthik alias ‘Karuvadu’ Karthik, 32, Sathish Kumar alias ‘Karuppu’ Sathish, 27, Sarathkumar alias ‘Kolaru’ Mani, 29, and Sanjay alias ‘Halwa’ Sanjay, 21, of Old Washermenpet. The accused have previous criminal cases against them.

Meanwhile, the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing arrested Yasher Arafat, 31, in Choolaimedu and recovered 3.5 kg of ganja from him.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.