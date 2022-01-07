Five held for robbery attempt

Five persons who attempted to rob a businessman after attacking him were arrested on Thursday in Flower Bazar police station limits.

According to the police, Sripal Chand, 31, of Pattalam runs a business in Nizari Complex on Narayana Mudali Street. While he was at his office on Monday evening, five persons barged in and brandished knives to rob him. When he resisted, the gang hit him. However, tried to overpower them. The gang fled the scene when his brother came to his rescue.

Based on a complaint, the police took up the investigation and arrested the accused. They were identified as Mohammed Ashiq, 23, G. Ajith, 22, A. Shahin Shah, 22, G.Vijay, 22 and M.Ajithkumar, 21, all from Tondiarpet. Two bikes and three knives were seized from the accused who were remanded in judicial custody.