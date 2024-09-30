Five persons held for rape

St. Thomas Mount police have arrested five men for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman with mental illness.

Police said the arrested men have been identified as Donali, 30, Rajendran, 45, Saran, 31, Vijay, 26, and Sankar, 24. According to the police, Donali, employed at an eatery on Butt Road near St. Thomas Mount, got into a relationship with the woman, a few months ago. On September 22, the woman went missing from her house. Her parents lodged a complaint with the police seeking action to trace her. Two days later, she was found by her parents at a bus stop near their house. When she was brought home, she narrated her ordeal to them.

Police sources said, the woman had gone to meet Donali on September 22, when he raped her. He then took her to Kumbakonam where his four friends raped the woman in separate incidents. After a medical examination and based on her statements, the police arrested the five accused. After an interrogation, all five were sent for judicial remand.