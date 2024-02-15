ADVERTISEMENT

Five held for possession of ganja; contraband seized

February 15, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Anna Nagar Police arrested five men (two hailing from Nepal and three from West Bengal) for the possession of ganja and painkiller tablets. The police seized 1.27 kilos of ganja and 1,514 tablets that were intended to be sold.

Following information, a police team led by Inspector of Police, Anna Nagar, traced the five men near Ayyappan Temple, Tower park, Anna Nagar, and recovered the items.

The arrested are Ameetbargi and Mohammad Aman - both aged 23 and hailing from Nepal, and Rajeep Sarkar, 22, Mangalkurun, 31, and Pibekrai, aged 20 - all three hailing from West Bengal. They were staying in Anna Nagar and Aminjikarai, and were indulging in drug peddling, said the police.

