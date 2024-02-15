GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five held for possession of ganja; contraband seized

February 15, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Anna Nagar Police arrested five men (two hailing from Nepal and three from West Bengal) for the possession of ganja and painkiller tablets. The police seized 1.27 kilos of ganja and 1,514 tablets that were intended to be sold.

Following information, a police team led by Inspector of Police, Anna Nagar, traced the five men near Ayyappan Temple, Tower park, Anna Nagar, and recovered the items.

The arrested are Ameetbargi and Mohammad Aman - both aged 23 and hailing from Nepal, and Rajeep Sarkar, 22, Mangalkurun, 31, and Pibekrai, aged 20 - all three hailing from West Bengal. They were staying in Anna Nagar and Aminjikarai, and were indulging in drug peddling, said the police.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.