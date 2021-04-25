Chennai

Five held for murdering youth in Fishing Harbour

The police arrested five youth for allegedly murdering their friend in the beach near the Fishing Harbour.

On Wednesday, police received a message about a partially buried body on the beach. After registering a case of suspicious death, they began investigating.

The police identified the deceased as Appunu alias Selvakumar, 25, of Thazhankuppam. He and his friends had assaulted one Lokesh, of Ennore, a few days ago as the former refused to loan him a drilling machine. On the night of April 15, when Appunu and his friends were drinking on the beach, he reportedly told them that he was planning to surrender in connection with the assault.

Objecting to this, they beat Appunu to death. They buried his body before fleeing, the police said.

Police arrested Dinesh, 25, Nishanthan, 25, Muthamizh, 21, Sridhar, 27, and Vetrivel, 33.

