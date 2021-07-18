Five held for murder of history-sheeter in Triplicane

CHENNAI

18 July 2021 01:28 IST

He was waylaid and attacked at Ice House

Personnel from the Marina police station on Saturday arrested five accused for allegedly hacking a 34-year-old history-sheeter to death on Dr. Besant Road, Triplicane.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh alias ‘Kili’ Rajesh, a history-sheeter, with several cases at the Kannagi Nagar police station. He had more than 10 criminal cases against him. He, his friend Johnson, a resident of Neelam Basha Dargapuram, and other associates signed attendance at the Marina police station as per conditional bail granted to them in connection with a criminal case.

When they were returning from the police station, a gang waylaid and attacked them around 11 a.m on Friday. The gang fled afterwards, and Rajesh died on the spot while his associates were injured.

Advertising

Advertising

Following investigations, the police arrested Elumalai, 25, and Arun Kumar, 22, of Ice House, and three others. They had attacked Johnson and Rajesh due to previous enmity.