Five held for murder of history sheeter in Pulianthope

Pulianthope police on Wednesday arrested five accused, including a father and his three sons, for hacking a history-sheeter to death due to previous enmity.

On Tuesday night, a gang waylaid M. Suresh, 49, hacked him to death and fled.

The body was sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem.

The police arrested K. Sathish, alias 'Billa' Sathish, 27, of Triplicane; his brothers Murali, 25, and Dinesh, 22; their father Krishnan, alias Chinna, 49, and Prakash, alias Mukesh, 23, of Triplicane. Four knives were recovered from them.

Police said the deceased had stabbed Krishnan a few years ago and had enmity with the brothers.