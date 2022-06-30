Five held for murder of history sheeter in Pulianthope
Pulianthope police on Wednesday arrested five accused, including a father and his three sons, for hacking a history-sheeter to death due to previous enmity.
On Tuesday night, a gang waylaid M. Suresh, 49, hacked him to death and fled.
The body was sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem.
The police arrested K. Sathish, alias 'Billa' Sathish, 27, of Triplicane; his brothers Murali, 25, and Dinesh, 22; their father Krishnan, alias Chinna, 49, and Prakash, alias Mukesh, 23, of Triplicane. Four knives were recovered from them.
Police said the deceased had stabbed Krishnan a few years ago and had enmity with the brothers.
