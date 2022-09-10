Five held for kidnapping and torturing man

They confined him illegally at a hotel on 100 Feet Road

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 10, 2022 19:22 IST

The Arumbakkam police has arrested five persons who allegedly kidnapped a driver and physically tortured him while confining him illegally at a hotel on 100 Feet Road.

On Thursday, the police received information about screaming coming from a room of a hotel located on 100 Feet Road. When a team investigated, they found a man being tortured by five others. The victim, who was rescued, was identified as Anandaraj, 34, of R.K. Pet in Tiruvallur.

Investigation revealed that Mr. Anandaraj worked as a driver for two years in Dubai. Before leaving the country, one of his acquaintances in Dubai asked him to transport a valuable item to Idyathullah, 40, in Chennai. Mr. Anandaraj went into hiding instead of handing over the items. Idyathullah and his friends searched for Anandaraj, and when they caught him, they brought him to the lodge, where they were torturing him to force him to give up the item, the police said.

The police arrested Idyathullah, and his accomplices Balagan, 29, of Karaikal, Ravikumar, 36, Dinesh, 28, and Naveenkumar of Ranipet district and also recovered a luxury car and six mobile phones from them.

