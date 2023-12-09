ADVERTISEMENT

Five held for kidnapping and assaulting three persons in Mannady

December 09, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The trio had been employed for smuggling electronic products, mobile phones, and gold from Gulf countries by one of the accused

The Hindu Bureau

The North Beach police arrested five persons for kidnapping and assaulting three persons employed as smugglers for a gang.

A senior official of the city police said Mohammed Hakeem, a native of Virudhunagar, employed M. Mustafa Kamaal, Shajahan, and Naina Mohammed, for smuggling electronic products, mobile phones, and gold from Gulf countries. The trio were caught at Goa airport, and the articles were impounded last month.

Mustafa Kamaal later informed Hakeem about the seizure of the goods, which made him angry. He asked the three to Mannady, from where they were taken to a lodge. Hakeem demanded they compensate him for the seized goods and when they did not accept, he and four others assaulted them and collected cheques from the trio.

Based on a complaint filed by one of the victims, the North Beach police identified and arrested Hakeem and his accomplices – Basir Ahmed, Sheikh Abdullah, Malik Basha, and Mohammad Tariq.

