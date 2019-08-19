Five held for hacking man in restaurant

The Tiruttani police on Saturday arrested five persons who allegedly hacked a 30-year-old man to death inside a restaurant in the town on Friday afternoon. They will be remanded in judicial custody. Investigators are contemplating of detaining the suspects under the Goondas Act, police sources said.

The accused have been identified as Vimal alias Japan, 25, Gopi Raj, 26, Raj Kumar, 25, Ajit Kumar, 25, and Satish, 25. Apart from Raj Kumar, who belongs to Tirunindravur, all others are from Perumalpet village. A police officer claimed that all the accused fell from a building while they were being chased by police.

The victim, Mahesh, 30, of Perumalpattu village, was walking near the Block Development Office in Tiruttani, around 2.30 p.m., when four persons came in a car brandishing weapons and waylaid him. When Mahesh ran for his life and got into a restaurant they cornered him and hacked him to death in the presence of customers and fled the spot. The Tiruttani police were informed about the incident and Mahesh was rushed to the Government Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A team comprising inspector S. Murugan was formed to crack the case and the assailants were identified based on CCTV footage. “We started the investigation from Mahesh’s hometown and found out about the feud he had with Vimal alias Japan, and his gang from the same village, over a volleyball match in 2013,” said a police officer.

Following the quarrel, Mahesh and his associates attacked Vimal and his gang and there was retaliation from the rivals on Mahesh’s friends — Paul Dinakaran and Zahir Hussain. Last February, Vimal’s gang murdered a member of Mahesh’s gang, Vicky. Last month, Mahesh and friends attacked Vimal, and he was injured in the attack. Meanwhile, one of Mahesh’s friends was arrested in a recent murder case, and the remand extension was scheduled at the Tiruvallur court on Friday.

“However, since the Magistrate was not there, the case was transferred to the Tiruttani court. When Mahesh was returning from the court after meeting his friend, he was attacked. The murder was actually planned in Tiruvallur,” added the officer.

The police said several such small gangs were operating in Veppampattu, Sevvapet and surrounding villages.

“They smoke ganja and have frequent quarrels amongst each other. Most often, it is over supremacy. These gangs have connections with gangsters in Vyasarpadi and are influenced by them,” the officer said.