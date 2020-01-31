Chennai

Five held for forging CoP’s signature

The CCB has arrested five persons for allegedly forging the signature of Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan, on a no-objection form. The main suspect, Sivakumar, ran a petrol bunk, and needed a no-objection certificate from the Commissioner for renewal of licence. The others helped.

Following a complaint, the CCB took up the investigation and arrested Sivakumar and his other associates. They also helped a few others get forged documents, the police said.

They were booked for cheating, forgery, possessing counterfeit seals and other offences. They were lodged in the Central Prison, after being produced in a Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

