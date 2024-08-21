Five held for beating history-sheeter to death in Vyasarpadi

MKB Nagar police has arrested five auto drivers for allegedly beating a history-sheeter to death inside a house in Vyasarpadi on Monday.

Police said the victim has been identified as S Aasaithambi, 36, who was a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Ambattur and also had a history sheet on him at MKB Nagar. He frequently threatened the auto drivers in Vyasarpadi and had a quarrel with the group. On Monday, as things heated up, they started chasing him. Aasaithambi escaped and went into the house of a woman, his acquaintance. The gang barged in and attacked him with beer bottles, wooden logs and stones. They fled the scene.

Upon receipt of information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. Police arrested five men who have been identified as G Vadivel 38, S Balaji 30, K Jaishankar 42, A Arun Kumar 37 and V Balamurugan 37.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.