Five held for beating history-sheeter to death in Vyasarpadi

Published - August 21, 2024 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MKB Nagar police has arrested five auto drivers for allegedly beating a history-sheeter to death inside a house in Vyasarpadi on Monday. 

Police said the victim has been identified as S Aasaithambi, 36, who was a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Ambattur and also had a history sheet on him at MKB Nagar. He frequently threatened the auto drivers in Vyasarpadi and had a quarrel with the group. On Monday, as things heated up, they started chasing him. Aasaithambi escaped and went into the house of a woman, his acquaintance. The gang barged in and attacked him with beer bottles, wooden logs and stones. They fled the scene. 

Upon receipt of information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. Police arrested five men who have been identified as G Vadivel 38, S Balaji 30, K Jaishankar 42, A Arun Kumar 37 and V Balamurugan 37.

