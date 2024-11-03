Five held for attacking police constable on duty 

Ayanavaram Police on Friday arrested five persons, including a history-sheeter, for allegedly attacking a police constable on patrol duty.

The police said the constable, Muthurasu, 32, who was attached to Ayanavaram station, was on patrol duty near the Corporation School on Thursday night, when he tried to pacify two persons who were having a heated, verbal spat.

However, when he tried to intervene, the duo, along with three others, turned towards him and started attacking him with stones. They fled the spot after passers-by came to the rescue.

Muthurasu, who sustained injuries, was admitted to a hospital.

Based on his complaint, Ayanavaram Police arrested five men, including history-sheeter B. Prakash, 24, of Ayanavaram.

Four arrested

In a similar incident, the Otteri Police arrested four men for attacking police personnel during a vehicle inspection.

According to police, a team of police personnel, led by a sub-inspector, were doing vehicle checks early on Thursday near the junction between Stephenson road and Dr Ambedkar Road, Otteri. They stopped a car in which four men were travelling. On inspection, they found country-made crackers inside the vehicle. However, during the inspection, the four men allegedly attacked a police constable.

Following this, the Otteri police arrested S. Balasubramaniam, 35, of Madhavaraman, and the three others.

