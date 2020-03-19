Chennai

Five flyovers to come up on IT expressway between Taramani and Siruseri

14.8-km stretch to turn 6-lane highway

Mr. Palaniswami announced that 109 km of State Highways and important district roads would be upgraded at a cost of ₹1,500 crore with funding assistance from the World Bank. In 18 districts, 54 bridges would be built at a cost of ₹310 crore that will benefit over 10 lakh people living in these places, he said.

The government would construct a new sluice near the Lower Anaicut in Thanjavur district at a cost of ₹650 crore, implement the lift irrigation scheme in select places in Thanjavur, Kanniyakumari, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, and Tiruvarur at a cost of ₹485.50 crore, upgrade the Madurantakam, Perumal, Wallajah and Madhavaram lakes and enhance their infrastructure at a cost of ₹302. 90 crore, he said.

The government would also construct check dams, dams, basin dams at 77 places in 28 districts in the State at a cost of ₹585 crore, three sluices in Thoothukudi and Nagapattinam districts, canals in Krishnagiri and Pudukottai districts, a bridge in Ariyalur district and walls to prevent sea erosion in Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts at a cost of ₹42 crore.

