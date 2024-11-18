Five eminent personalities given The Champion of Democracy Awards

Five eminent personalities were honoured with The Champion of Democracy Awards 2024 here on Monday. The awardees include Justice K. Chandru, former Madras High Court Judge, K. Balabharathi, former MLA and senior CPI(M) leader, U. Sagayam, former IAS officer, N. Ram, veteran journalist and Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, and Indran, art critic and writer.

In the event organised by Masila Vijaya Arakattalai, Mylswamy Annadurai, former Director, India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) handed over the awards to the recipients and spoke about the importance of democracy and the crucial role played by the four pillars of democracy.

Mr. Ram said free and fair elections were important in a democracy. “But that is not enough. With fascist ideologies, elections are manipulated by holding communal campaigns, intimidating people, and creating certain circumstances. This is not just here in India but in the United States too,” he added.

Mr. Sagayam said he dedicated this award to the farmers, weavers, downtrodden people, and the working class.

V. Masilamani, founder of the Masila Vijaya Arakattalai, said the five awardees had made commendable contributions to the society. J. Kumar, president of The Academy of Science, Chennai, Mr. Indran, Mr. Chandru, Ms. Balabharathi, and Vijayalakshmi Masilamani, co-founder, Masila Vijaya Arakattalai, also spoke.

