ADVERTISEMENT

Five eminent personalities given The Champion of Democracy Awards

Published - November 18, 2024 11:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The event was organised by Masila Vijaya Arakattalai

The Hindu Bureau

Mylswamy Annadurai, former Director, ISRO, giving the award to N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, at the event on Monday. Justice K. Chandru, former Madras High Court Judge, U. Sagayam, former IAS officer, and writer Indran are also seen. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Five eminent personalities were honoured with The Champion of Democracy Awards 2024 here on Monday. The awardees include Justice K. Chandru, former Madras High Court Judge, K. Balabharathi, former MLA and senior CPI(M) leader, U. Sagayam, former IAS officer, N. Ram, veteran journalist and Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, and Indran, art critic and writer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the event organised by Masila Vijaya Arakattalai, Mylswamy Annadurai, former Director, India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) handed over the awards to the recipients and spoke about the importance of democracy and the crucial role played by the four pillars of democracy.

Mr. Ram said free and fair elections were important in a democracy. “But that is not enough. With fascist ideologies, elections are manipulated by holding communal campaigns, intimidating people, and creating certain circumstances. This is not just here in India but in the United States too,” he added.

Mr. Sagayam said he dedicated this award to the farmers, weavers, downtrodden people, and the working class.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

V. Masilamani, founder of the Masila Vijaya Arakattalai, said the five awardees had made commendable contributions to the society. J. Kumar, president of The Academy of Science, Chennai, Mr. Indran, Mr. Chandru, Ms. Balabharathi, and Vijayalakshmi Masilamani, co-founder, Masila Vijaya Arakattalai, also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US