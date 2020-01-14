Five drown in city on Sunday

Five persons drowned in the sea in different places around the city on Sunday.

Two engineering graduates, who along with their friends, went for a swim off the Besant Nagar beach drowned on Sunday.

The Tiruvanmiyur police said Narasimha, 22, a resident of Mannargudi, had come to write a competitive exam in the city. He was staying in his cousin Gokul’s house in Semmanchery.

After finishing his exam, Narasimha, Gokul and their two friends went to Besant Nagar for a swim.

Narasimha and Gokul were pulled into the sea by a big wave. The fishermen in the locality, on hearing cries of the people nearby, rescued Narasimha but could not find Gokul.

Narasimha was pronounced brought dead when he was taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment. A search is on for the body of Gokul.

Similarly, Class 11 student Ismail drowned at Kanathur on Sunday when he had gone to the beach with his friends.

In two drowning incidents recorded in Tiruvallur district, B. Vignesh, a resident of Pudhuvoyal, drowned in the Pulicat lake. Police said the 25-year-old, who works in a private company, had come with his friends to Pulicat lake. However, he unknowingly swam in to the deeper waters.

The local people rescued him in a few minutes and he was rushed to the Ponneri Government Hospital, where he died.

Boat capsizes

In another incident R. Vignesh, 28, a fisherman from Tondiarpet, went into the sea with three local fishermen in a small boat on Sunday morning for fishing. Around noon, the boat capsized due to a huge wave. While the three fishermen reached the shore, Vignesh drowned. The body could not be retrieved. On Monday morning, it was washed ashore.