Five differently abled artists honoured at Rotary Parallel Music Fest

December 04, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

N. Murali, President, The Music Academy and Director of The Hindu Group, presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award-2020 to percussionist and veena exponent K. Srivatsa in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

 

The 16 th edition of Nippon Paint - Rotary Club of Madras Coromandel’s Parallel Music Fest 2022 was held here on Sunday with the presentation of awards to five differently abled Carnatic musicians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Percussionist and veena exponent K. Srivatsa was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award – 2020, vocalist S. Mathangi was presented the distinguished Carnatic Musician Award – 2020, mridangam exponent Erode Nagaraj was presented distinguished Carnatic Musician Award – 2022, flautist T. Sashidhar was presented distinguished Carnatic musician award – 2022 and morsing artiste Nerkunam S. Manikandan was presented promising Carnatic Musician award – 2022 at the event.  

The Sangita Kalanidhi elects of The Music Academy – vocalist Neyveli Santhanagopalan (2020), Thiruvarur Bhaktavatsalam (2021), Lalgudi G.J.R. Krishnan and Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi (2022) were honoured on the occasion.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

N. Murali, president of The Music Academy and Director of The Hindu Group, commended the club for having started an event for inclusiveness much ahead of others. He said the award-winners were a great inspiration for everyone. He said that music sabhas, including The Music Academy, should include more musicians with disabilities during the main Margazhi season as performers. 

Club president Ramesh Ananth, chairman of the Parallel Music Fest R. Sridhar, Nippon Paint India’s Director Human Resources N. Rajeshwari and musician O. S. Arun were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US