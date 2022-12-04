Five differently abled artists honoured at Rotary Parallel Music Fest

December 04, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 16 th edition of Nippon Paint - Rotary Club of Madras Coromandel’s Parallel Music Fest 2022 was held here on Sunday with the presentation of awards to five differently abled Carnatic musicians.

Percussionist and veena exponent K. Srivatsa was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award – 2020, vocalist S. Mathangi was presented the distinguished Carnatic Musician Award – 2020, mridangam exponent Erode Nagaraj was presented distinguished Carnatic Musician Award – 2022, flautist T. Sashidhar was presented distinguished Carnatic musician award – 2022 and morsing artiste Nerkunam S. Manikandan was presented promising Carnatic Musician award – 2022 at the event.

The Sangita Kalanidhi elects of The Music Academy – vocalist Neyveli Santhanagopalan (2020), Thiruvarur Bhaktavatsalam (2021), Lalgudi G.J.R. Krishnan and Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi (2022) were honoured on the occasion.

N. Murali, president of The Music Academy and Director of The Hindu Group, commended the club for having started an event for inclusiveness much ahead of others. He said the award-winners were a great inspiration for everyone. He said that music sabhas, including The Music Academy, should include more musicians with disabilities during the main Margazhi season as performers.

Club president Ramesh Ananth, chairman of the Parallel Music Fest R. Sridhar, Nippon Paint India’s Director Human Resources N. Rajeshwari and musician O. S. Arun were present.