Five die in separate road accidents in city

Three out of four persons, including a woman, who were traveling on a bike near Mamallapuram died after the vehicle was hit by a tempo on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the four, three men and a woman, were heading towards Chennai from Mamallapuram. They filled up petrol at a bunk and rode in the opposite direction to cross the road through a gap in the median.

When they were trying to cross the East Coast Road, they were hit by a tempo and three died on the spot. Another youngster who was injured has been admitted in Chengalpattu government hospital for treatment. The Mamallapuram police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post mortem.

The police have identified two of the victims - Mohana alias Anu, a student and her friend Billy. They are yet to identify the other victim and the injured. The tempo driver fled the spot.

In a separate accident, Karthikeyan (21) and Ravikumar (42) from Pallipattu were riding on the Pallipattu-Sholingur Road when they were hit by a government bus from Vellore. The two died on the spot. The police have registered a case and are investigating.