Five criminals detained under Goondas Act in Avadi Police Commissionerate

January 06, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Friday issued orders detaining five accused persons under the Goondas Act. The police said the detenues are A. Arun alias Arunkumar, 26, of Periya Koluthuvanchery, Vikki alias Vignesh alias Rayappan, 27, of Vellivoyal, R. Krishnakumar, 24, of Manali, B .Jayaprakash, 28, of Perambur and K. Barath, 25, of Manali. They were involved in robbery cases in various stations under the  Avadi Police Commissionerate and were arrested recently.  A deterrent action was ordered to detain the aforesaid persons under the Goondas Act. In Avadi Police Commissionerate, five persons were detained under the Goondas Act for 2023, said a press release.

