HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five criminals detained under Goondas Act in Avadi Police Commissionerate

January 06, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Friday issued orders detaining five accused persons under the Goondas Act. The police said the detenues are A. Arun alias Arunkumar, 26, of Periya Koluthuvanchery, Vikki alias Vignesh alias Rayappan, 27, of Vellivoyal, R. Krishnakumar, 24, of Manali, B .Jayaprakash, 28, of Perambur and K. Barath, 25, of Manali. They were involved in robbery cases in various stations under the  Avadi Police Commissionerate and were arrested recently.  A deterrent action was ordered to detain the aforesaid persons under the Goondas Act. In Avadi Police Commissionerate, five persons were detained under the Goondas Act for 2023, said a press release.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.