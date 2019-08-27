Five community wells under restoration

The Area VIII team of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is restoring five traditional open wells at Anna Nagar and SIDCO Nagar in Villivakkam. They are among 16 wells found in Area VIII, which comprises three MLA constituencies — Anna Nagar, Villivakkam and Egmore.

The wells are being renovated with the objective of finding a new function for them: They will be used to recharge groundwater through rainwater harvesting. CMWSSB refers to these wells as “community wells” as they were created by Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) for its dwelling units.

Area VIII engineer G.B. Vaidehi says, “These community wells were created by TNHB long before the formation of CMWSSB in 1978. These wells were supplying water until 1990. After that, a comprehensive Water Supply Distribution Network came into existence and water was supplied from lakes through pipes and thereby these community wells lost their relevance and over the years, became redundant. Besides removing the silt and muck, CMWSSB is retrofitting these wells so that they can be used as rainwater harvesting structures.” The prime feature of the retrofitting is that water from the terrace of buildings adjoining the wells will be collected through pipes and channeled into the wells via a filter chamber, which consists of three layers — of pebbles, gravel and sand. The other features include covering the well with a mesh to prevent mosquito breeding and raising the side walls of the wells.

“The recharge capacity of each well will be 1.18ML per year, that is approximately 19 ML per year from all the five wells,” says the senior official.

Among the five wells, two are located on Second Avenue in Anna Nagar. One is 6.5M dia and 13M depth and the other is 8M dia and 13Mdepth. The remaining are located at Fourth Street in AF Block ( 7M dia and 14M depth) and Fifth Street in AE Block (7M dia and 14M depth) in Anna Nagar and at Ninth Street at SIDCO Nagar (8M dia and 13M depth) in Villivakkam.

With regard to the wells at AF Block and AE Block, rainwater will be channelised from a park and playground respectively. Unlike the other three wells, channelising water from the surrounding buildings is a challenge for the wells at AF Block and AE Block, as a road passes in between the premises of the well and the buildings.

A feasibility study will be conducted to channelise rainwater from the surrounding buildings. The other wells are located at Ninth Street in Y block, 18th Street in H Block, Fifth Street in J Block, First Street in AL Block, MGR Colony, Moovendhar Nagar, Beribari Road and a few more.