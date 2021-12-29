Five committees to study quality of old tenements

Panels to evaluate 17,734 housing units and submit report this week

Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board on Tuesday constituted five committees, with support from Anna University, to evaluate the quality of its tenements in 62 sites in Chennai that are at least 25-years-old.

The committees will evaluate and recommend by Friday whether these tenements have to be demolished and reconstructed or not. The move comes after the collapse of one of the buildings in the TNUHDB tenements on Village Street in Tiruvottiyur on Monday.

According to the order to form committees issued by the Board’s Managing Director M. Govinda Rao, buildings in 123 schemes in Chennai are at least 25 years old. TNUHDB considers buildings in each of these sites as separate ‘schemes.’

Of these, 61 schemes, comprising of 22,271 housing units, were already evaluated and recommendations were made to demolish and reconstruct 20,453 housing units.

The five committees will evaluate the remaining 62 schemes, comprising 17,734 units, over the next three days.

The order said the committees have been constituted in view of the urgency of the issue and to ensure safety of the public in the wake of the building collapse in Tiruvottiyur. The committees have been asked to report their daily progress everyday by 5 p.m. to the head office and submit final reports by Friday.

Of the five teams, four are headed by a Chief Engineer from the board, with an expert from Anna University, a Superintending Engineer (SE) and an Executive Engineer (EE) from the Board as members. Another team is headed by an expert form Anna University, with a SE and two EEs from the Board as members.