Five college students killed in a head on collision with a truck near Tiruttani

Published - August 11, 2024 11:15 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Five college students were killed in a road accident near Tiruttani of Tiruvallur district on Sunday evening. In the accident two others escaped with injuries and have been admitted in the hospital. 

A senior official of the Tiruvallur police district said seven persons belonging to Andhra Pradesh and studying in a private engineering college in the city were proceeding for the weekend holiday in a multi utility vehicle to Ongole on the Chennai - Tirupati highway. The vehicle was proceeding at high speed when the driver lost control and collided head on with a truck coming in the opposite direction near Ramanjeri village of Tiruttani. 

In the collision, five college students including Yogesh, Chetan, Ramamohan, Nitish and Nitishkumar were killed on the spot.  Two other students were rescued by the police and rushed to a private hospital, the police official added. 

The Tiruttani police have filed a case and are investigating. 

