Five Chennai zones will not get piped water supply on July 12 and 13

Areas falling under zones 5 (Royapuram), 6 (Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar), 8 (Anna Nagar), 9 (Teynampet), and 10 (Kodambakkam) will not receive piped water supply between 10 a.m. on July 12 and 6 p.m. on July 13, as Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will carry out interconnection works of the water pipeline on Purasawalkam High Road.

A press release from the Metrowater said CMRL will be working to interconnect the lines bringing water from the Kilpauk water works. Areas, including Periamet, George Town, Pudupet, Kilpauk, Triplicane, T. Nagar, and Saidapet, will not have water supply.

Residents may book tanker water supply for emergency needs through ‘Dial for water’ service. However, the water agency would continue supplying street tanks and tanker trips to unserved streets, the release said.