Five candidates rejected at medical counselling

CHENNAI

02 December 2020 01:24 IST

They failed to prove nativity claim

Five aspirants were not allotted seats at the ongoing counselling for medical and dental seats under the State quota until Tuesday.

One candidate who participated was not allotted a seat on Monday and four candidates were denied allotment on Tuesday, the third day of the first session of counselling.

Selection Secretary G. Selvarajan said on Monday, the candidate was not able to produce supporting documents for his nativity claim. The candidate did not satisfy the requirements of the scrutiny committee and was hence denied a seat. On Tuesday, four candidates had similar issues. “We ask for the details of the student as well as the parents. If they do not satisfy the requirements, we do not allow them to participate further,” he said.

On Tuesday, 406 seats in government medical colleges and 23 in self-financing medical colleges were filled. The session began with 2,059 seats in government medical colleges and ended with 1,653 vacancies. In self-financing medical colleges, there were 1,037 vacancies at the end of the day. There are 151 seats in government dental colleges and 985 seats in self-financing dental colleges.

For the second day, no seats in dental colleges were filled. Of the 452 candidates called for counselling, 443 attended and 429 candidates were allotted seats. While one candidate opted out and nine others chose to be waitlisted.