Five booked for forging land records belonging to Jeppiar’s wife

The complainant alleged that a fake power of attorney was created, favouring the accused to handle the property, and a Rs. 5 crore loan was obtained, without the knowledge of Ms. Remibai Jeppiar

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has booked a criminal case against five persons for allegedly forging land records belonging to Remibai Jeppiar, wife of late educationist, Jeppiar.

The case was booked against S. Jose of Perumbakkam and S. Justin who were personal secretaries of Mr. Jeppiar, A. Muralidharan and two others, on a complaint from N. Kannan, who holds the power of attorney for Ms. Remibai Jeppiar.

Through subsidiary companies, lands were purchased from lawful owners when Mr. Jeppiar was alive. The records of those lands were kept in the functional office of the said companies at Sathyabama Deemed University which was also the office of Mr. Jeppiar. After the demise of Mr. Jeppiar in 2016, the original title deed relating to one of the properties located on Ganapathy street, Royapettah went missing. The complainant alleged that a fake power of attorney was created, favouring Jose to handle the property and the property was pledged with Muralidharan ,and a Rs. 5 crore loan was obtained without the knowledge of Ms. Remibai.

On receiving the complaint, the CCB registered a first information report (FIR) against five persons under sections - 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 465 (Punishment for forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120B(Criminal Conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.