Five arrested near Minjur for murder of history sheeter 

The accused attacked the victim while he was in his shop at Vayalur

The Kattur police on Monday arrested five accused for allegedly murdering an A+ category history sheeter who had at least three murder cases against him.

The police said that on Monday S. Manikandan, 25, of Thiruvellaivoyal, lodged a complaint that his foster father A. Murthy, 55, a resident of Vayalur, was running a petty shop near a Tasmac shop. As part of a daily routine, when his father opened the petty shop, the gang of five attacked his father with sharp weapons. His father tried to defend himself by taking shelter inside a nearby Tasmac bar but the accused surrounded him and brutally hit him on the right side of the head with sharp weapons causing his instantaneous death.

Dillibabu, who hails from Andhra Pradesh and worked for his father and who was in the vicinity of the scene of crime, informed him about the attack, the complainant alleged.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formed three special teams under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police J. Mahesh. The police acted swiftly and nabbed the five accused — Mohan Raj, 31, Sundar, 27, Manikandan, 26, Kishore 22, and Arun Kumar, 22 — from Minjur.

Investigation revealed that Murthy was an A+ category history sheeter. Mohan Raj and Murthy developed enmity while both were in jail.