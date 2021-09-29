Five arrested in Mylapore for possessing bombs

Five persons who were in possession of country-made bombs and dangerous weapons were arrested in Mylapore police station limits on Monday.

The police said when a patrol team was on duty near Nochi Nagar, a gang of men was travelling by an autorickshaw and two motorcycles at high speed.

When the police team attempted to stop them, the gang sped away. However, the police caught the gang after a chase.

The accused threatened the police personnel who stopped them.

On searching the vehicles, the police found country-made bombs.

The names of the arrested were given as S. Murugesan, 62, his sons Murugan, 31, and Karthik, 23, their associates Pradeep Kumar, 23, of Nochi Nagar and Arun Mukeshkumar, 22.

Meanwhile, the Marina police arrested five persons who robbed an autorickshaw driver of ₹480.