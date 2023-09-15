Five arrested in Chennai for possession of country-made pistols

September 15, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Rajamangalam Police on Thursday, September 14, 2023, arrested five persons for allegedly possessing country-made pistols.

Police said on that on the night of Wednesday, September 13, personnel from the Rajamangalam police station were conducting vehicle checks at the Retteri junction, and attempting to question two persons, when one of them suddenly fled the scene. The man was subsequently detained, and identified as V. Yogesh, 31 of Puzhal, He was found in the possession of liquor bottles, and the police, on checking his mobile phone, found a photograph in which he was seen with a pistol.

An investigation revealed that Yogesh, along with his associate, Syed Surfraz Nawaz, 41, visited Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, with the assistance of another individual, Mukathir 20 of Saharanpur, who was working as a carpenter in Madhavaram. They had procured two country-made pistols from U.P., illegally.

Yogesh sold one of the country-made pistols to a man, Abu Thahir who was in the iron scrap business, through his associate Rahmadullah. Yogesh then also sold the second pistol to another man, P.P.G. Shankar, who was murdered in April this year in Nazrathpet, Poonamallee, falling under the Avadi Police Commissionerate.

Subsequently, five accused persons, Yogesh, Syed Abu Thahir, Syed Surfraz Nawaz, Rahmadullah and Mukathir were arrested, and country-made illegal pistols were seized from them. Police are investigating further.