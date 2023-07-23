Five arrested in Chennai for murder of woman vendor at Saidapet railway station

July 23, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday, July 23, 2023 arrested five persons including a woman in connection with the murder of P. Rajeshwari, a fruit and snacks seller and resident of of Adambakkam. Rajeshwari was stabbed to death by a gang at the Saidapet railway station on Wednesday (July 19) night.

GRP Chennai Superintendent of Police Ponramu told journalists at Tambaram railway station that the five persons including the victim’s sister were apprehended by a special GRP team along with the assistance of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

Mr. Ponramu said the murder was committed by the five persons with the prime accused V. Sakthivel alias Sakthi, who had an illicit relationship with Nagavalli, sister of the victim. The duo hatched a plan to murder Rajeshwari as she had threatened Sakthi of dire consequence for having an illicit relationship with her sister.

The duo, with the help of three persons identified as Jagadeesh of Puzhuthivakkam, Surya of Madipakkam and Johnson of Thiruninravur, murdered Rajeshwari with knives. The police team also recovered the weapons used for the murder, he added.

In the wake of the incident the GRP increased the patrolling team by bringing 15 police persons. The RPF also intensified vigil by posting field staff at railway stations with one RPF Officer along with three staff conducting ambush check on the Chennai Beach-Velachery MRTS section during night hours.

The RPF would conduct such checks on a daily basis in-coordination with GRP personnel. In addition to the regular RPF security drives, ‘Dark night’ scheme has been implemented over various suburban sections in the Chennai division at the Chennai Suburban Terminal (MMC) - Gummidipoondi, to check and prevent unauthorised entry of anti-social elements.

The Southern Railway that has installed closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in 16 railway stations, is speeding up the CCTV installation in 74 railway stations by the end of this financial year.

