Five arrested for vandalising vehicles in Chetpet

Published - August 23, 2024 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chetpet police have arrested five men for creating a ruckus and vandalising parked vehicles on a street in Chetpet.

The police arrested J. Prince Abishek, 19, of Thousand Lights, D. Kamalesh, 21, of Chetpet, and three others, based on a complaint by G. Jayaseelan, 56, of St. 5, Mangalapuram, Chetpet.

According to the complainant, his car, which was parked in front of his house on Thursday night, was vandalised by a few drunken men.

They damaged a car and an auto-rickshaw before fleeing the spot. The police are on the lookout for more suspects in the case.

The five arrested persons were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court.

