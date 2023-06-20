HamberMenu
Five arrested for stealing crane from Metro Rail site, selling it in Kalahasti

June 20, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The crane, which was stolen from Medavakkam Metro Rail site, was recovered from Andra Pradesh and brought to Pallikaranai Police Station, in Chennai on Tuesday.

The crane, which was stolen from Medavakkam Metro Rail site, was recovered from Andra Pradesh and brought to Pallikaranai Police Station, in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

The Pallikaranai police have arrested five persons for allegedly stealing a crane from the Chennai Metro Rail project site at Medavakkam and selling it in Andhra Pradesh.

The police said on June 10, site engineer Anand Kumar lodged a complaint that one of the three cranes parked at the project site at Medavakkam had gone missing. On scrutinising CCTV footage, they traced the suspects to Kalahasti in Andhra Pradesh. The police said the crane operator, Murali, 43, from Ennore and his friends Karthick, 43, Thirunavukarasu, 48, sold the crane to Narasimhan and Anil Kumar, who were in the business of giving heavy duty cranes on rent. The police arrested all the five men and remanded them in judicial custody.

