Five arrested for selling land in Kodambakkam using forged documents

September 01, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Land Fraud Investigation Wing of the Central Crime Branch on Friday arrested five persons for allegedly selling land measuring 2,400 sq. ft. worth ₹3 crore belonging to an elderly person by forging documents.

The names of the arrested were given as M. Ravi, 58, of Valasaravakkam; N. Bhaskar, 56, of Adyar; R. Suresh, 38, of Kundrathur; B. Maoharan, 56, of Chromepet and M. Anandan, 58, of KK. Nagar.

They were arrested based on a complaint given by Chandrasekaran, an advocate in T. Nagar. The complainant alleged that his father Swaminathan bought land in Vasudevan Nagar, Kodambakkam, in 1974 from Rangarajapuram Housing Society. After the demise of his father, he found that the title deed of the land had been changed in favour of other persons in the encumbrance certificate and learnt that the land had been fraudulently sold. He lodged a complaint with the police.

The police said Bhaskar, who was secretary of a housing society, created forged documents as if he was the signing authority of society and executed sale deeds in favour of Ravi with the help of others. The suspect took possession of the said land by illegal means, said the police.

