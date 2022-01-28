Five arrested for selling government land

Sholinganallur Tahsildar had filed complaint against encroachments in Injambakkam

Five persons, who were among the 30 who encroached upon 156 acres of poramboke land in Injambakkam in Neelankarai police station limits, have been arrested for selling the land through fraudulent methods.

Sholinganallur Tahsildar Manisekar lodged a police complaint on January 16 in this regard. A social worker filed a public interest litigation in 2013 alleging encroachment of marsh lands in Injambakkam.

Encroachments were periodically taking place. All the lands, except a portion of dry land belong to the government, are classified as grazing ground, kazhuveli, and Buckingham Canal in revenue accounts. But the boundaries could not be identified. Further, these lands are prone to submersion during rainy season. The Madras High Court had ordered the authorities to evict the encroachers from here.

The Tahsildar alleged that the encroachers had occupied the government land and cheated others by selling them as plots for prices ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹15 lakh through fraudulent methods. He urged the police to take criminal action against all the 30 persons.

A case had been registered in Neelankari police station. The names of the arreste were given as D. Rajendran, 56, S. Kanniyappan, 56, S. Haridoss, 57, M. Cholan, 47, and G. Venkatesan, 60, of Neelankarai for offences including forgery, forgery for purpose of cheating, and cheating.