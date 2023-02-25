ADVERTISEMENT

Five arrested for running a commercial sex racket, five women rescued

February 25, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Vice Squad of the Avadi police has arrested five persons, including two women, for allegedly running a commercial sex racket at three places.

Following a tip-off, the special team search the premises on Chetty Street, Kundrathur Main Road, Kumananchavadi and apprehended K. Siva, 29, and rescued two women.

Based on his information a special team searched the house of the main accused, Indumathi alias Bhuvaneshwari, 35, at Senthurpuram in Kattupakkam and arrested her along with S. Muralikumar, 50, and Jayalakshmi, 39, and rescued a woman. At another house, the police arrested M. Subash Pandey, 28, of Bihar in Lakshmi Nagar Extension, Porur and rescued two women.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

All the five rescued women have been sent to the Government Home at Mylapore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US