HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five arrested for running a commercial sex racket, five women rescued

February 25, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Vice Squad of the Avadi police has arrested five persons, including two women, for allegedly running a commercial sex racket at three places.

Following a tip-off, the special team search the premises on Chetty Street, Kundrathur Main Road, Kumananchavadi and apprehended K. Siva, 29, and rescued two women.

Based on his information a special team searched the house of the main accused, Indumathi alias Bhuvaneshwari, 35, at Senthurpuram in Kattupakkam and arrested her along with S. Muralikumar, 50, and Jayalakshmi, 39, and rescued a woman. At another house, the police arrested M. Subash Pandey, 28, of Bihar in Lakshmi Nagar Extension, Porur and rescued two women.

All the five rescued women have been sent to the Government Home at Mylapore.

Related Topics

Chennai / prostitution / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.