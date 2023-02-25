Five arrested for running a commercial sex racket, five women rescued

February 25, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Anti-Vice Squad of the Avadi police has arrested five persons, including two women, for allegedly running a commercial sex racket at three places.

Following a tip-off, the special team search the premises on Chetty Street, Kundrathur Main Road, Kumananchavadi and apprehended K. Siva, 29, and rescued two women.

Based on his information a special team searched the house of the main accused, Indumathi alias Bhuvaneshwari, 35, at Senthurpuram in Kattupakkam and arrested her along with S. Muralikumar, 50, and Jayalakshmi, 39, and rescued a woman. At another house, the police arrested M. Subash Pandey, 28, of Bihar in Lakshmi Nagar Extension, Porur and rescued two women.

All the five rescued women have been sent to the Government Home at Mylapore.