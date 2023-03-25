Five arrested for robbing two men of 1.4 kg jewellery in Tiruvallur district

March 25, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Vengal police in Tiruvallur district arrested a gang of five men for robbing 1.4 kg of jewellery and cash from two staff of a jewellery-making unit. The investigation revealed that they had been planning the robbery for over two years.

The police said Rameshwar Lal runs a jewellery-making unit in Nerkundram and sells the jewellery in shops in Tiruvallur and other places. The jewellery was supplied through the staff to the jewellery shops. On March 20, two staff — Kalluram and Sohan — carried jewellery on a two-wheeler to the shops at Nazarathpet, Pakkam and other places.

After delivering them at two shops, they proceeded from Thamaraipakkam to Red Hills. Around 1.30 p.m., unidentified persons riding two motorcycles waylaid them and robbed them of 1.4 kg of jewellery and ₹1.05 lakh at Karanipettai village junction.

On the orders of Inspector-General of Police, North, N. Kannan, eight special teams were formed to trace the suspects. After analysing clues and CCTV footage, the police traced the suspects at Palavedu village near Thirunindravur.

The police arrested five men who were identified as Kamal Kishore, 31, assistant manager of bank in Anna Nagar, Tamilmani, 28, Balaji, 29, Sugumar, 26, and Clitas, 30 and recovered 820 grams of gold jewellery, a car, two motorcycles and a knife from them.

The police said Kamal Kishore is the son of a jewellery shop owner. He and his associates were planning the robbery for the last two years. They told the police that they committed the robbery assuming that the owner of the jewellery making unit would not lodge any police complaint fearing drawing the attention of Income Tax department.