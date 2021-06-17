Five arrested for murder of youth in Avadi

Personnel from the Avadi police station on Thursday arrested five persons for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old. Police identified the victim as P. Ganeshan, who was a second year student of polytechnic and a resident of Koyambedu.

He came home drunk on Tuesday night. The next day, his family members found that he was unconscious and wounded grievously. They took him to a hospital where the doctors declared that he had succumbed to injuries.

Based on a complaint, the police investigated and found that a quarrel broke out between the friends of the deceased and another group of youngsters while consuming alcohol at a ground near an engineering college. While he was returning on his bike, they attacked him with wooden logs. The police arrested S. Santhosh, 23, J. Umapathi and three others for the murder and remanded them in judicial custody.

Monetary dispute murder

Meanwhile, Personnel from the Madhavaram police station arrested a 23-year-old for murdering a 29-year-old over a monetary dispute.

The victim A. Manikandan, of Udayarthottam, was walking near a vacant land after drinking with his friends on Wednesday. The accused, identified as E. Nagamuthu, of the same area, waylaid and demanded ₹150 that Manikandan owed him. When he refused to pay, Nagamuthu stabbed him to death using a knife. He fled the scene but was arrested by the police later.