Five arrested for murder of history-sheeter in Old Washermenpet

February 28, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Old Washermenpet police have arrested five persons, including two juveniles, for murdering Shanmugam, a history-sheeter, on Monday. The accused, including Sakthivel, Elango and Karimullah, were arrested during a vehicle check near the Kannan Nagar roundtana.

A senior police officer said the accused were playing cards at Bhojarajan Nagar when Shanmugam and his friends allegedly tried to rob them at knifepoint. When the group resisted, a fight ensued. Shanmugam’s friends fled the spot while the others cornered him and him him on the head with a heavy stone. Shanmugam was killed on the spot. Nearby residents alerted the Old Washermenpet police, who sent the body to the Stanley Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

Shanmugam has more than 20 criminal cases pending against him in various police station limits.

ADVERTISEMENT