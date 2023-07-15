Five arrested for murder of gangster’s relative in Kancheepuram district

July 15, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Sivakanchi police in Kancheepuram district on Saturday arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old man in January, whose body parts were recovered from an abandoned well on Friday.

The police gave the name of the dead man as Kirubhakaran, 29, from Pallavarmedu, Kancheepuram district. He was a relative of notorious gangster Sridhar. He had six criminal cases against him and had been staying with his sister in a village. A complaint was filed after he went missing in January.

Deputy Superintendent of Police P.P. Julius Caesar said: “We worked on several leads and traced the suspects. We arrested four of them who were directly involved in the murder and another person who helped them hide the body in the well.”

On January 13, Kirubhakaran and his associates Harish, 20, Karthik, 18, Aakash, 18, and Damodharan, 19, were consuming liquor at Pudupalayam village. An ineberiated Kirubhakaran attacked Harish during a brawl. Harish and the others retaliated leading to the death of Kirubhakaran. They covered the body and threw it into the well. When they saw that the body was afloat, they brought their friend Ravishankar next day and with his help collected dry palm fronds and debris and dumped them on the body so that it could sink under their weight, said the police.

The police took the help of Fire and Rescue Services in retrieving the body parts after pumping out the water. The body parts were sent to the Government General Hospital and later to the Forensic Sciences Department laboratory.

The police arrested Harish and four others. They have been remanded in judicial custody.