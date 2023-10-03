HamberMenu
Five arrested for murder of an autorickshaw driver in Otteri

October 03, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday arrested five persons for allegedly murdering an autorickshaw driver in Otteri.

The victim has been identified as Syed Azizullah, 29, of Kolathur, who was driving an autorickshaw. On Monday night, Syed along with his wife, came to a relative’s house at Dasamakhan Street, Otteri. Around 10.30 p.m., while he was standing at the door of the relative’s house, five persons attacked him with knives and fled the spot.

The Otteri police took up investigation after Azizullah’s wife lodged a complaint. After preliminary investigation, the police arrested L. Arun alias Appu, 35, R. Surya, 19, Chinna Appu alias Sathyamurthy, 20, and two others, including a 16-year-old juvenile. Five knives were seized from them. Investigation revealed that the deceased had criminal cases against him for ganja peddling and had assaulted the main suspect Arun alias Appu. Enraged over this, Arun and his associates allegedly murdered Syed. The suspects have previous criminal cases against them.

