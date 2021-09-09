Five arrested for murder of a youth in Pattinapakkam

CHENNAI

09 September 2021 01:12 IST

The crime was committed during a drunken brawl

Five persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering a 24-year-old youth in a drunken brawl in Abhiramapuram police station limits.

The victim was identified as R. Mageshwaran, 25, of Greenways Road, a BCA graduate. He went missing from home last Saturday after his mother Panchavarnam scolded him for being jobless. His mother lodged a complaint in Abiramapuram police station.

The police found his body, with wound marks, washed ashore near Srinivasapuram. After investigation, five persons, including Karthik, 24, who were friends of Mageshwaran, were arrested.

According to police, Mageshwaran had a group of friends which had taken to petty crimes. He used to dominate the group which irked Karthik, who invited him for a party on beach on Saturday night. An inebriated Mageshwaran allegedly beat up Karthik. While he was leaving the place, Mageshwaran was surrounded by Karthik and others. Karthik allegedly stabbed him and threw the body into the sea. All the five were taken to a court for remand, said police.