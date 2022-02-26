Five arrested for murder in Tiruvottiyur 

Five persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering a youth and leaving his body on the railway track near Tiruvottiyur station.

The accused were identified as K. Rajesh, 23, of Sathangadu; S. Dinesh, 19; Rajuman, 19; M. Deena, 8, and S. Manikandan, 23, both of Tiruvottriyur. The police the victim was identified as Seenu alias Srinivasan, 22, of Kargil Nagar. They had enmity with Rajesh.

Rajesh and his associates were talking on Wednesday night in a place between Wimco Nagar and Tiruvottiyur. They found Srinivasan walking alone on the track. They surrounded him and beat him with stones, liquor bottles and asbestos sheets. They left the body on the track before fleeing the scene, police said.