Chennai

Five arrested for murder in Nerkundram 

The Koyambedu police on Wednesday arrested five persons for allegedly hacking a 29-year-old murder accused to death in Nerkundram due to previous enmity.

The police said the victim had been identified as P. Rajkumar, who was an accused in a murder case besides being involved in a couple of other criminal offences. He was residing with his family at Agathiyar Nagar, Nerkundram. On Tuesday night, he was riding a bike on Mandaveli Street when a gang of four men on two bikes followed him. They overtook him and attacked him with knives. He died on the spot and the gang fled the scene. The Koyambedu police sent the body for post-mortem. Based on a complaint given by his brother, the police took up the investigation.

The police arrested Lal alias Prakash, 29, and his father S. Kumar, 52, Rahul, 19, Sundar, 21, and Nagaraj, 44, of Thiruverkadu and recovered three knives from them.

The police investigation revealed that Rajkumar had been involved in the murder of Shanmugam last year. Shanmugam's close associate Lal murdered Rajkumar due to previous enmity.

